10 Inning Affair Goes to Naturals

North Little Rock, AR - Despite giving up just three hits all night, the Arkansas Travelers fell in 10 innings to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 3-2 on Friday at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game was tied at one going into extras and the Naturals scored twice in the top of the inning without getting a base hit. The Travs nearly answered in the bottom of the inning getting one run on a double by Joe Rizzo but they left the tying run at third base. Both starting pitchers threw brilliantly. Arkansas' Brandon Williamson fired six innings and gave up just an unearned run on two hits with two walks while striking out nine. Jon Heasley for Northwest Arkansas pitched five innings and gave up just an unearned run on four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs tied the game in the fourth inning when Josh Morgan flared a single near the right field line with two outs to score Zach DeLoach from second base.

* In the 10th inning, the Naturals scored their first run when pinch-runner Kevin Merrell came home from third on a one-hopper back to the mound with a wild throw to the plate. Dairon Blanco scored the second run of the inning stealing third base and then racing home when the pitch got away.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Joe Rizzo: 2-4, 2B, RBI

* LHP Brandon Williamson: 6 IP, 2 H, UER, 2 BB, 9 K

News and Notes

* All five runs in the game were unearned runs for the pitchers.

* Jack Larsen extended his hitting streak to 10, every game he has played with Arkansas.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with a 6:10 first pitch. It is a wrestling ring giveaway and Clunker Car Night. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

