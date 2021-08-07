Frisco Hits Three Home Runs in Loss to Amarillo

August 7, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Corny Dogs fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-4 on Saturday night from Riders Field.

Frisco struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Anderson Tejeda blasted a solo home run to put the Corny Dogs up 1-0.

On the third, Josh Jung hammered a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, making it 3-0.

The Sod Poodles struck back in the fourth with an RBI single in fourth from Dominic Canzone before two runs in the sixth tied the game. Buddy Kennedy ripped an RBI double to bring the Sod Poodles within one and Canzone tied it at 3-3 on an RBI single.

In the top of the seventh, Stone Garrett gave Amarillo a 4-3 lead with an RBI single.

Sam Huff then crushed a 502-foot, solo home run to knot the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh.

The next half inning, Canzone blasted a go-ahead two-run home run and the Sod Poodles added three more runs in the ninth to take a 9-4 advantage.

Luis Frias (5-6) earned the win, allowing four runs on seven innings while striking out seven. Tyler Holton earned his first save of the year throwing two innings.

Fernery Ozuna (4-3) took the loss, ceding five runs on four hits in relief.

The Riders and Sod Poodles conclude the series on Sunday, August 7th at 7:05 p.m. Frisco hands LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 6.00) the ball to face off against LHP Tommy Henry (1-4, 4.98).

Sunday is the continuation Back to School Week presented by CoServ with a giveaway for kids 12 and younger. It is also Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's Health. For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.