Re-Surge-Ent; Wichita Wins, 11-4

On Thursday, the RockHounds broke through against Wichita with a 13-12 win in extra innings, just their second victory in nine games in the season series. The Wind Surge wasted no time in their "re-Surgence," scoring four runs in the first inning and defeating the 'Hounds, 11-4, Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Trey Cabbage had a big night for Wichita, beginning with an RBI single that brought home the first of the Wind Surge's four runs.Jermaine Palacios followed with an RBI single, and Andrew Bechtold capped the inning with a two-run double.

After the RockHounds got on the board in the top of the third on Devin' Foyle's RBI single, Cabbage took the game over. He hit a pair of two-run home runs (in the third and fifth innings) to give Wichita an 8-2 lead and finished the night going 3-for-4 with the two homers and five runs batted in.

Brady Feigl allowed six hits over six innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts, a pitching line would often lead to a better outcome.

But Wichita (Cabbage, in particular) took advantage of virtually each of the six hits and the 'Hounds also committed two errors (one by Brady himself), making three of the runs unearned.

The Wind Surge lead the current series, 3-1, and won have won 8-of-10 against the RockHounds overall.

The clubs complete the series (and the 'Hounds wrap up their 12-game road trip) with games at 6:05 Saturday evening and 1:05 Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.

Kibbles & Bits:

Max Schuemann was a bright spot on an otherwise tough night for the RockHounds, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk. The only thing he didn't do was steal a base but, after five thieveries Thursday night, Max is still among Minor League Baseball's top five base stealers. His season total of 41 (34 with Lansing and seven with the RockHounds) is just two shy of the Minor League lead. He has been caught just twice (he's 7-for-7 with the 'Hounds), a .953 success rate.

