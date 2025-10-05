10.4.2025: Texoma FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







Texoma FC, AV ALTA FC tally third draw in third meeting via 1-1 contest at Historic Bearcat Stadium, as Texoma's Ajmeer Spengler scores from the spot in 74th minute, Antelope Valley's Alexis Cerritos nets equalizer in second minute of second-half stoppage time.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.