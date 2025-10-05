10.4.2025: Texoma FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
Texoma FC, AV ALTA FC tally third draw in third meeting via 1-1 contest at Historic Bearcat Stadium, as Texoma's Ajmeer Spengler scores from the spot in 74th minute, Antelope Valley's Alexis Cerritos nets equalizer in second minute of second-half stoppage time.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics
