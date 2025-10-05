10.4.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

21st meeting between Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Greenville Triumph SC ends in scoreless draw at CHI Memorial Stadium, as Chattanooga return to top of table, Greenville tally third consecutive clean sheet.







