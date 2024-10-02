10.2.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sean Totsch, Phillip Goodrum and Ray Serrano found the net at Louisville City FC cruised to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium that saw LouCity record USL Championship single-season records with its 14th home win and 52nd goal on home turf in the league this season.

