10.2.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Sean Totsch, Phillip Goodrum and Ray Serrano found the net at Louisville City FC cruised to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium that saw LouCity record USL Championship single-season records with its 14th home win and 52nd goal on home turf in the league this season.
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 2, 2024
- LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Workmanlike Win over Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- FC Tulsa Mourns the Loss of Modou Jadama - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Hosts Monterey Bay - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2025 Season Ticket Membership Benefits - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- History in the Making: Tickets for First Home Playoff Match in New Mexico United History Go On-Sale to Public - New Mexico United
- Meet September's Indomitable Educators from San Juan Unified School District - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Workmanlike Win over Miami FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Miami FC
- LouCity Rallies to Beat Memphis 901 FC on a Record Night
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation's Third Soccer Ball Strives for 'Long-Lasting Impact'