10.11.2025: Texoma FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Brandon McManus scored the lone goal in the 59th minute to earn Texoma FC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at Sherman Bearcat Stadium, ending the hosts' six-game winless streak in the process.
