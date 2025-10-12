10.11.2025: Texoma FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Brandon McManus scored the lone goal in the 59th minute to earn Texoma FC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at Sherman Bearcat Stadium, ending the hosts' six-game winless streak in the process.







