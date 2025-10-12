10.11.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC extended its unbeaten streak to four matches with a scoreless 0-0 draw against Union Omaha at Paladin Stadium as Rashid Nuhu recorded six saves to extend Omaha's unbeaten streak to 10 games.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 11, 2025
- Triumph Battles Union Omaha to Scoreless Draw - Greenville Triumph SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Triumph Battles Union Omaha to Scoreless Draw
- Greenville Held to 0-0 Draw in Road Duel
- Lee Reaches 200 Matches as Triumph Earn Crucial Shutout
- Construction Begins on New Stadium for Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty at BridgeWay Station
- Mensah's Hat Trick Seals Triumph's Bounce-Back Win