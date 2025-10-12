10.11.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

USL1 Greenville Triumph SC

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC extended its unbeaten streak to four matches with a scoreless 0-0 draw against Union Omaha at Paladin Stadium as Rashid Nuhu recorded six saves to extend Omaha's unbeaten streak to 10 games.

