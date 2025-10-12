10.11.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC kept its playoff hopes alive with a third consecutive win thanks to goals from Lucca Dourado and Derek Gebhard on either side of halftime to earn a 2-1 over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Breese Stevens Field, with the visitors striking back in the 90th minute through Joshua Ramos.







