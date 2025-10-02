10.1.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Khori Bennett scored a late winner to lift Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC at Heart Health Park, clinching the side's place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs after Dominik Wanner had opened the scoring for the hosts before Ethan Zubak scored early in the second half for OCSC.
