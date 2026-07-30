07.29.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Logan Dorsey scored the only goal of the game as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B. Stadium on Wednesday night as the Scissortails claimed all three points in the first meeting between the sides since the 2025 USL Championship Final.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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