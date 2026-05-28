05.27.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Ropapa Mensah scored a brace and Matt Bentley recorded a goal and assist as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC romped to a 5-0 win over the Richmond Kickers in rainy conditions at CHI Memorial Stadium with Omar Gómez and Omar Hernandez also finding the back of the net.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

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