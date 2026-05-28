05.27.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Ropapa Mensah scored a brace and Matt Bentley recorded a goal and assist as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC romped to a 5-0 win over the Richmond Kickers in rainy conditions at CHI Memorial Stadium with Omar Gómez and Omar Hernandez also finding the back of the net.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026
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