05.23.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Ollie Wright's second-half equalizer from the penalty spot rescued a point for Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium, canceling out a goal from Rodrigo Robles for Greenville Triumph SC, who was reduced to 10 men for the final 13 minutes of the match.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
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