05.23.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Ollie Wright's second-half equalizer from the penalty spot rescued a point for Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium, canceling out a goal from Rodrigo Robles for Greenville Triumph SC, who was reduced to 10 men for the final 13 minutes of the match.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

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