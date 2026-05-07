05.06.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights
Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
Second-half substitute Luis Álvarez hit the woodwork twice and was denied from the penalty spot by Jonathan Kliewer before scoring the only goal of the match in the 81st minute to lead the Charlotte Independence to a 1-0 win over Athletic Club Boise at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026
- Hearts Fall 3-0 on the Road at Fort Wayne - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Alvarez's Goal Springs Independence to Win over AC Boise - Charlotte Independence
- USL League One All-Time Penalty Save Leader Javier Garcia Joins the New York Cosmos - New York Cosmos
- Rodrigues Named to US Open Cup Team of the Round - One Knoxville SC
- Charlotte Independence Sign Goalkeeper Josh Burton to 25-Day Contract - Charlotte Independence
- Fuller Awarded USL1 April Coach of the Month - One Knoxville SC
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