05.06.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







Second-half substitute Luis Álvarez hit the woodwork twice and was denied from the penalty spot by Jonathan Kliewer before scoring the only goal of the match in the 81st minute to lead the Charlotte Independence to a 1-0 win over Athletic Club Boise at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







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