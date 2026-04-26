04.25.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Enzo Martínez recorded a first-half brace to lead the Charlotte Independence to a 2-1 win over the Richmond Kickers who struck back late through Sam Layton at City Stadium in the opening round of Group 6 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

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