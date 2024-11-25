Zydeco Win, Overtake First Place

November 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







They don't ask how, they ask how many. The Zydeco came from behind tonight to bring home a 3-2 victory.

It wasn't the prettiest of games for the Zydeco. It was a very slow first period that saw them fall being 2-0 eleven minutes into the game. They had a tough time generating any speed through the neutral zone and played a lot of chip and chase hockey. Which is not their bag.

The second period opened up a bit more as the Zydeco got more quality scoring chances and finally cashed in on the powerplay thanks to Brodie Thornton. His shot from the top of the zone found its way through a maze of bodies, and net front presence from Kevin Szabad screened the goaltender to get the Zydeco on the board.

It was all Zydeco in the third period. They received another powerplay thanks to Narek Aleksanyan keeping a cool head. He took an extra punch, and the Zydeco went to the man advantage. Brodie Thornton with a heads up play, faked a shot and put a pass right on the tape of Kevin Szabad who redirected the puck between the legs of Nousiainen to tie the game at two.

At the 6:30 mark, the Zydeco took the lead on a play where Matthew Gordon tossed the puck towards the net and Tyler Larwod was able to get a tiny piece of the puck and changed the trajectory enough to fool Nousiainen.

The Prowers made a push in the final minutes, but couldn't find a way to beat Colgan a 3rd time. Colgan earned his 6th win of the season, and the Zydeco take over first place in the Continental Division from the idle Athens Rock Lobsters.

The next game for the Zydeco will be tomorrow night as they finish this two-game series against the Port Huron Prowlers. Catch us on YouTube and WBRZ for that contest. Puck drop is at 7:05, and pre-game show starts at 6:40.

