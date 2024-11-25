Prowlers Add Former Curry Standout Cooper

November 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers have signed former Curry College standout Reid Cooper the team announced Monday. Cooper began this season in the SPHL.

"Adding Cooper to the fold with Nousiainen gives us the ability to steal any game on back-to-back nights without overworking either one," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham."Now, we just need to get the rest of the roster to the point where we don't need them to steal games for us. Reid is an extremely high-level goalie and a great person."

The 26-year-old has appeared in two games this season, one for the Macon Mayhem and one for the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He's stopped 29 of the 32 total shots he's faced but doesn't have a win or loss on his record.

Last season, Cooper appeared in one game for the Ice Flyers as well as six for the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. With South Carolina, he went 3-1-0 with 2.92 goals-against average and .866 save percentage.

The Corman Park, Saskatchewan native was brilliant in his final college season in 2022-23. He was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (now Conference of New England) Goaltender and Player of the Year after posting a 20-6-1 record with a 1.92 goals-against average and .935 save percentage along with three shutouts. He pitched a shutout in the Colonels' NCAA tournament first-round victory before they fell to eventual national champions Hobart College.

Aside from his two seasons at Curry, Cooper also spent three years playing NCAA Division I hockey at Robert Morris University.

The Prowlers are home three times this week with games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at McMorran Place. Puck drop for all three nights is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

