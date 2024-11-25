Lucky to be Good, Good to be Lucky. Zydeco Win in Shootout 3-2

November 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco narrowly escaped the Port Huron Prowlers in a shootout by the score of 3-2. It was not the style of play the Zydeco typically put forth, however, they found a way to get the victory.

The first period went by with no scoring until the 19:59 mark when Narek Aleksanyan found the puck behind the net, walked it out front and sent a backhander over the glove of Prowler goaltender Makar Solokov to give the Zydeco a 1-0 lead after one.

If you're a fan of fights and seeing how many players can fit in the penalty box at once, take the time to watch second period because that's pretty much what it was. 20 penalty minutes for the Zydeco, 33 for the Prowlers. 6 fighting majors handed out. A 10-minute misconduct. It was a chippy period that saw no scoring and only 17 shots on net total.

Port Huron finally pulled through on the power play not once, but twice in the first 5 minutes of the 3rd period to take the rug out from underneath the Zydeco and grab a 2-1 lead. Goals came from Alex Johnson and Tristan Simm.

The Zydeco looked down and out. Couldn't get much going throughout the third. Only 3 shots on net in the period with 2 minutes remaining. Enter "Mr. Clutch" Elijah Wilson. Off of a faceoff win, Wilson wristed a shot underneath the blocker of Sokolov to tie the game at two apiece.

Overtime saw a couple of good chances for the Zydeco, but neither team could convert. In the shootout, Dmitry Kuznetsov scored his second shootout goal of the season and Bailey Stephens went 3/3 in the shootout and made 19 saves to help the Zydeco snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

It certainly was not the best game the Zydeco played this year, but as it was mentioned yesterday... the good teams in this league find ways to win games. The Zydeco improve their record to 9-3-1 with 25 points, giving them a 3-point lead in the standings

The next game for the Zydeco will be on Tuesday night against the Monroe Moccasins as they start the "Thanksgiving Week Gauntlet". You can catch the game on YouTube for that contest. Puck drop is at 6:35, and pre-game show starts at 6:10.

