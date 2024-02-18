Zydeco Lose Ninth Consecutive Game, Fall 4-1

February 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Columbus, GA - After suffering an 11-1 loss Friday night, the Baton Rouge Zydeco took to the ice again, hoping to even the weekend series against the Columbus River Dragons.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes of hockey, Baton Rouge did its job defensively to keep the score 0-0. However, things took a turn in the second period, when the high-scoring team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League began to get its offense going. The River Dragons opened the scoring with Cody Wickline at 05:21 then Alex Storjohann would add another one goal at 18:19 to make it 2-0. The River Dragons closed the second period with 31 shots and the lead heading into the final 20 minutes of hockey.

Opening the third period, Columbus continued where they left off with a goal from Justin MacDonald nine seconds in to make it 3-0 River Dragons. Baton Rouge would manage to find a goal late from Mathias Tellstrome at 11:23 to make it 3-1. However, a short-handed goal from Josh Pietrantonio at 15:16 (4-1) put the game away for Columbus to extend their win streak to 15 games.

The Zydeco suffered their ninth consecutive loss and will finish their season-long 19-game next week before heading home to face the Carolina Thunderbirds on February 29th.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.