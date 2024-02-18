Bobcats Make Splash, Acquire Top Scorer Ivashkin

The Blue Ridge Bobcats have made a major acquisition to their roster, acquiring forward Nikita Ivaskin in a trade with the Binghamton Black Bears.

"I am extremely excited to get a high-caliber player like Nikita added to our roster," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken.

Ivashkin has consistently been one of the FPHL's highest scorers during his three seasons with the Black Bears. In his first year in the league (2021-2022), Ivaskin averaged a goal per game, potting 56 goals in 56 games played. Pair those with 42 assists, and Ivashkin was two points shy of 100 in his rookie season

The 24 year old 6'1" 203lb Russian native has played in 128 games (including playoffs) in the FPHL over the last three seasons. To date, he has racked up a staggering scoring total. Ivashkin is just three points shy of 200 for his career already, notching 109 goals and 88 assists (including playoffs) for 197 points to date.

"We could not be more excited to have Nikita be a part of our club," said head coach Vojtech Zemlicka. 'We feel he will be a great addition to our roster, both with his performance on the ice and the experience he will bring to our room." "He has been a top scorer in the league his entire career, and his skill will help us greatly as we push for a playoff spot. He's the missing piece, the scorer we have been looking for, and we are beyond happy to have him."

"I have seen firsthand how much talent he has during my time in Binghamton, said Milliken." "We as an organization want to welcome Nikita, his wife and expected child to the Blue Ridge Mountains."

"Myself and my family have heard great things about the organization and the region of Southwest Virginia," said Ivashkin. "We can't wait to get there and become a part of the community."

"We're looking for Nikita to come in to help the Bobcats get better on the ice, and we look for him to come in and give back to the community," said Bobcats owner Barry Soskin. "We welcome Nikita and his family with open arms to the Bobcats organization."

Ivashkin is expected to be in the lineup and make his Bobcats debut this weekend in front of the home fans when Blue Ridge hosts the Mississippi Sea Wolves and Baton Rouge Zydeco for a 3 game homestand.

