Hat Tricks take weekend series in Watertown

February 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks netted five first-period goals, two on the power play, en route to a 5-1 thumping of Watertown Sunday to take the weekend series two games to one. Hat Tricks netminder Liam Murray made 31 saves on 32 shots while Danbury chased Watertown's starter for the second straight night.

In the final two games of the weekend, the Hat Tricks notched seven power-play goals and outscored the Wolves 12-3.

On Sunday, Hat Tricks netminder Liam Murray made 31 saves on 32 shots while Danbury chased Watertown's starter for the second straight night.

At 10:33 of the first period, the Hat Tricks continued their recent success on the power play. Forward John Scully tapped a rebound past Watertown's netminder Spencer Kozlowski for the game's first goal. Just over a minute later, with the Hat Tricks still on the power play, defenseman Josh Labelle ripped a shot from the right point inside the near post to give Danbury a two-goal lead. The Hat Tricks were far from done. Three minutes later, forward Nick DiNicola got behind the defense and beat Kozlowski over the blocker to extend the advantage to three. With less than two minutes left in the first period, forward Daniel McKitrick, who had three assists Saturday, received a cross-slot feed from Jonny Ruiz and snapped home Danbury's fourth goal of the night. Just over a minute later, Danbury finished up their first-period domination with another DiNicola goal where he nudged the puck off Kozlowski's skate and over the goal line.

The scoring cooled off until Watertown got its first goal of the night with less than two minutes left in the second. At 18:04, defenseman Noah Doyle cut the Hat Tricks' lead to four. Murray stopped 14 of 15 shots and Watertown's replacement goalie, Eloi Bouchard saved all 12 of the shots he faced.

The third period yielded no goals by either side and secured the Hat Tricks' second consecutive road victory.

The Hat Tricks begin a nine-game homestand Friday night against Elmira. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Hat Tricks are more than midway through their regular season Cup defense and we still want you to be a part of it! Season and single-game tickets are still available for purchase. Partial season packages can save fans up to 30% and include benefits such as FREE parking and season passes to the Danbury NAHL/NA3HL Hat Tricks games. Call Herm Sorcher at (973) 713-7547 to secure yours today or press here to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.