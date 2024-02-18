FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Hat Tricks Win Weekend Series

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY -After splitting the first two games of the weekend, the Wolves and Hat Tricks squared off once again on this Sunday evening. The Wolves took the Friday matchup 3-2 in overtime, and the Hat Tricks bounced back in a big way with the 7-2 win Saturday night.

Much like the night before, penalty troubles would haunt the Wolves in the first 20 minutes.

The first power play of the night came at the 10:33 mark when John Scully put the Hat Tricks on the board 1-0. Assists on the goal would go to Daniel McKitrick and Jonny Ruiz.

After another subsequent penalty, the Hat Tricks extended their lead 2-0 on another power play goal. This time by Josh Labelle at the 11:49 mark, assisted by John Scully and Daniel McKitrick.

At the 14:41 point of the period, Nick DiNicola snuck behind the Watertown defense and received a Dudtin Henning pass to give Danbury their third goal of the period.

At 18:27 McKitrick would create a breakaway for himself and lift the shot over Wolves starter Spencer Kozlowski, making the score 4-0.

Just 1:14 later it would be DiNicola's turn to get behind the defense and add another Hat Trick goal, making the score 5-0.

The period ended with that score and the Hat Tricks outshooting the Wolves 19-10.

The second period would see the Wolves finally get on the board at the 18:04 mark when Noah Doyle wrapped a shot around the pipe beating Hat Tricks starter Liam Murray making the score 5-1.

The second would end that way with Watertown outshooting Danbury 15-12.

The third period ended up being a scoreless affair as both Murray and Bouchard were outstanding at each end of the ice.

The Wolves head down interstate 81 to battle the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday and Saturday, before returning home to host the Elmira River Sharks on Sunday evening.

The Hat Tricks will be at home for three games next weekend, hosting the Elmira River Sharks for two games before a Sunday matchup with Binghamton.

HAT TRICKS POUND WATERTOWN 5-1, TAKE TWO OF THREE ON THE WEEKEND

by Doug Lattuca

Watertown, NY -The Hat Tricks netted five first-period goals, two on the power play, en route to a 5-1 thumping of Watertown Sunday to take the weekend series two games to one.

In the final two games of the weekend, the Hat Tricks notched seven power-play goals and outscored the Wolves 12-3.

On Sunday, Hat Tricks netminder Liam Murray made 31 saves on 32 shots while Danbury chased Watertown's starter for the second straight night.

At 10:33 of the first period, the Hat Tricks continued their recent success on the power play. Forward John Scully tapped a rebound past Watertown's netminder Spencer Kozlowski for the game's first goal. Just over a minute later, with the Hat Tricks still on the power play, defenseman Josh Labelle ripped a shot from the right point inside the near post to give Danbury a two-goal lead. The Hat Tricks were far from done. Three minutes later, forward Nick DiNicola got behind the defense and beat Kozlowski over the blocker to extend the advantage to three. With less than two minutes left in the first period, forward Daniel McKitrick, who had three assists Saturday, received a cross-slot feed from Jonny Ruiz and snapped home Danbury's fourth goal of the night. Just over a minute later, Danbury finished up their first-period domination with another DiNicola goal where he nudged the puck off Kozlowski's skate and over the goal line.

The scoring cooled off until Watertown got its first goal of the night with less than two minutes left in the second. At 18:04, defenseman Noah Doyle cut the Hat Tricks' lead to four. Murray stopped 14 of 15 shots and Watertown's replacement goalie, Eloi Bouchard saved all 12 of the shots he faced.

The third period yielded no goals by either side and secured the Hat Tricks' second consecutive road victory.

The Hat Tricks begin a nine-game homestand Friday night against Elmira. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

