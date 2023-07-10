Zerpa Delivers Strong Start But Chasers Drop Series Finale to Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - The Omaha Storm Chasers surrendered eight runs in the sixth inning to the Gwinnett Stripers and dropped the series finale Sunday at Coolray Field, 8-1.

Starter Angel Zerpa zipped through five scoreless innings on just 71 pitches, as the left-hander held the Stripers to four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Both pitching staffs cruised through the first 5 Â½ innings of the game, but the game spun in Gwinnett's favor in the sixth, as Brad Keller and Walter Pennington combined to allow eight runs (four earned) on two hits, five walks, a hit batter and an error, giving the Stripers at the time an eight-run lead.

Keller threw just five of his 28 pitches for strikes and was charged with six of the runners, as all six hitters he put on came around to score. Pennington nearly induced an inning-ending double play with three inherited runners, but an error by Nate Eaton spiraled into five more runs to balloon the deficit.

Austin Cox followed with two scoreless innings and no walks allowed, but it was too little too late, as the Omaha offense could only muster three hits.

John Rave doubled in the first against Stripers rehabbing starter Max Fried but despite three baserunners in the first, the Storm Chasers couldn't score. In the seventh, Logan Porter and Tucker Bradley doubled back-to-back to score a run, then Tyler Gentry walked but Adeiny Hechavarría bounced into an inning-ending triple play to kill the rally and Omaha's final seven batters of the afternoon were retired.

The Storm Chasers return to Omaha and head into the all-star break, but are back in action Friday, July 15 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park with a three-game series against the Indianapolis Indians.

