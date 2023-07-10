Edwards Earns IL Player of the Week Honors

July 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of July 3-9, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Edwards is the second Jumbo Shrimp to earn a weekly honor in 2023, following right-hander Jeff Lindgren, who was the circuit's Pitcher of the Week for June 5-11.

Edwards reached base at least three times in all seven games he played in, registering at least three hits in six of those contests. In total, he went 21-for-34 (.618) with four doubles, one home run, 10 RBIs, two walks, 13 runs scored and a 1.463 OPS.

On the season, Edwards currently leads the International League in batting average (.368) while ranking fourth in on-base percentage (.437), tied for 10th in stolen bases (20), tied for 13th in hits (82), tied for 18th in runs scored (52) and 19th in OPS (.903).

A native of Coconut Creek, Fla., Edwards made his major league debut on May 2 for the Miami Marlins. He enjoyed two stints in the majors, batting 8-for-21 (.381) with one double, two RBIs and four runs scored in nine games.

The 23-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on May 30. In the 30 games he has played since with the Jumbo Shrimp, Edwards is hitting 52-for-128 (.406/.441/.523/.964) with six doubles, three homers, 21 RBIs, eight walks, 28 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in as many attempts.

Originally selected by the San Diego Padres with the 38th overall selection in the 2018 draft, Edwards was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays on December 6, 2019 as part of the package for outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder Jake Cronenworth. The Rays traded Edwards and right-handed pitcher J.T. Chargois to the Marlins on November 22, 2022 for right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.