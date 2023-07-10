Allan Winans Named IL Pitcher of the Week for July 3-9

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Allan Winans the International League Pitcher of the Week for July 3-9, 2023.

The 27-year-old Winans went 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA (1 ER in 11.0 IP), 0.55 WHIP, and .061 BAA over two outings (1 start) during the week, allowing just two hits and four walks while striking out 13. He threw 5.0 no-hit innings in a start on July 3 at St. Paul, and 6.0 innings of two-hit, one-run baseball in relief for his team-leading seventh win on July 9 vs. Omaha.

Winans is the second Striper to earn an IL Player or Pitcher of the Week award this season (joining right-hander Michael Soroka, who was the IL Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25), the 51st to do it in Gwinnett history. It is his first Pitcher of the Week award at any level in his career.

Through 17 games (12 starts) as of July 10, Winans leads all qualifying IL pitchers in ERA (2.70), WHIP (0.99), BAA (.205), innings (96.2), and wins (T-1st, 7). He also ranks among league leaders in strikeouts (2nd, 87), GIDP (T-2nd, 11), and GO/AO ratio (5th, 1.43).

Winans and the Stripers return to action on Friday, July 14 with game one of a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Listen to the game online at MyCountry993.com or watch on the Bally Live app.

