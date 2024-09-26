Zephyr Prepare for First Road Trip against DC Power

September 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







After securing their first win of the season against DC Power FC, Spokane Zephyr FC will head to Audi Field in Washington, D.C. for their first road game on Sunday - a rematch against the Power on their home turf.

Any nerves Zephyr players and coaches might feel about their first road trip in the USL Super League season could be mitigated by one fact: They are familiar with their opponent.

Meeting for the first time last weekend, both teams entered the match looking to secure their first win.

The Zephyr claimed the franchise's first-ever victory on Sept. 22 in a 1-0 home win. Haley Thomas and Emma Jaskaniec made their Zephyr debut, and both proved pivotal to Zephyr's success. In the 17th minute, Jaskaniec was fouled, leading to a free kick taken by Sarah Clark. Clark hooked the kick toward the goal, allowing for Thomas to make a diving header for her first goal of the season.

Zephyr went into the second half with a lead for the third time this season. DC's aggressiveness in the second half earned Zephyr a total of 10 corner kicks and four shots on goal. Keeper Izzy Nino recorded one save and earned her first clean sheet of the season.

Zephyr is currently tied for third in USL Super League standings with a 1-1-2 record. They hope to come out of their first road trip with three more points, which could propel them into second place.

DC (0-3-2) is still in search of their first win as they host Zephyr. DC has only netted one goal in five matches so far.

Last weekend, despite maintaining possession for a little over half the game, their only shot on goal occurred in the middle of the half when Alex Kirnos drew Nino out of the goal with a pass to Jorian Baucom. Thomas was able to clear the ball, preventing the goal. DC received four yellow cards during the match, which proved costly. DC remains in seventh place in Super League standings.

Kickoff will be 11 a.m. PDT Sunday, Sept. 29 and the match will be streamed on Peacock TV. Zephyr will return home to face Dallas Trinity on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. - a match that is themed "Brave" for Breast Cancer Awareness Day. The first 1,000 fans will receive Zephyr Breast Cancer Awareness ribbons, and fans have the opportunity to leave a message on a mural dedicated to cancer survivors that will be donated to a local charity. Finally, it's also GU Alumni and Friends Day with Spike leading the Rumble.

