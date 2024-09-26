Dallas Trinity FC Suffers First Loss at Brooklyn FC, 2-0

September 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







BROOKLYN, New York - Dallas Trinity FC (1-1-2, five points) came up short versus Brooklyn FC (2-0-1, seven points) on Wednesday night at Rocco B. Commisso Stadium, 2-0.

MADI MAKES THE START

Goalkeeper Madison White got the start in goal for Dallas Trinity FC, good for the first appearance and start of her professional career. The Rockwall, Texas native came over via loan from Racing Louisville (NWSL) in July 2024.

WELCOME, COACH

Dallas head coach Pauline MacDonald made her USL Super League coaching debut versus Brooklyn, after being named the inaugural head coach on June 19. Hailing from Scotland, MacDonald spent the last seven years as the manager of the Scotland U-17 Women's Team.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 1-1-2 (five points) on the season and sits in fourth place in the USL Super League standings.

- Fourteen players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

- Academy player Sealy Strawn made her professional debut, logging 45 minutes in the second half.

- DTFC lost the time-of-possession battle, 53% to 47%.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will continue their road trip as they visit the Pacific Northwest. They'll face off against Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8:00 p.m. CT from One Spokane Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

Dallas' upcoming match at Fort Lauderdale United FC, originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29, has been postponed to Sunday, Dec. 1.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the team's performance...

"As a group it is important that we reflect and learn from tonight's experience. We struggled with our defensive organization early in the game and conceding two goals in the first half was always going to be extremely challenging to overturn."

On the academy players...

"I was extremely impressed but not surprised by the performances of Sealey Strawn and Kamdyn Fuller. Both have demonstrated real quality and a strong desire to learn and develop since their integration."

On the change at goalkeeper...

"The position of goalkeeper at DTFC has been closely contested since the beginning of the preseason. Following a strong training week, we felt that Madison White was deserving of the jersey this evening."

Defender Amber Brooks

On the loss to Brooklyn...

"I think the loss had less to do with tactics or needing to make significant changes, but more of a lack of intensity and willingness to win the physical battle. It's not like we need to go back to the drawing board but we need to hold ourselves accountable and make sure we're bringing the fight to every training and game."

On having Coach MacDonald leading the team...

"I'm disappointed we couldn't reward her patience with a good result, but it's great to have her voice on the sideline and know it will help us be successful in future games."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.