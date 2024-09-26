History Made: Brooklyn FC Wins Inaugural Home Match

September 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







First home game. First home win! With newly appointed head coach Jessica Silva on the touchline, Brooklyn started the game on the front foot. Organized at the back, pressing high up the field, and attacking down the flanks with pace and precision. Kroeger's positioning and ability to read the game have been the backbone of Brooklyn's success. After a stray pass from Rosette led to a midfielder of Dallas Trinity FC, Kroeger immediately closed down the space, causing the opponent to turn the ball over into the path of Jess Garziano. The New York native didn't hesitate to take advantage of the turnover; after a few touches, she unleashed a rocket from 25 yards out. The ball dipped below the crossbar in the nick of time, sending the Rocco B. Commisso Stadium into an uproar!

Brooklyn made it two goals to the good just seven minutes before halftime. MacKenzie George laid the ball off at the top of the box for Hope Breslin, who hit a one-time shot with venom. It was too hot to handle for Dallas Trinity goalkeeper Madison White, who parried the ball at the top of the six, allowing George to convert from close range to bag her first goal of the season.

Even though all the heavy lifting was done in the first 45 minutes, Brooklyn did not rest on it's laurels in the second half. They kept Dallas on their heels. In the 55th minute, Isabel Cox was taken down in the box by the Dallas Trinity center back after receiving a pass from Breslin.

Unfortunately Breslin failed to convert from the penalty spot and is still in search of her first goal for the club.

From there on out, Brooklyn did well to manage the game to lock in the first home win and clean sheet in Brooklyn FC history.

Post-Match Quotes

"Our team played really well collectively today, and we're getting a lot of opportunities because the whole team was playing really, really well on the ball," said Head Coach Jessica Silva. "We're getting to score important goals at important moments, and we're really proud of ourselves right now."

"For everyone in general, getting one percent better every day is our focus now through the end of the season because it's such a long season," said Sam Kroeger (Defensive midfielder).

"This is great for us," said Mackenzie Pluck (Right winger). "We've been training here in this environment. It's very New York of us, and we're very excited to be here. The girls have been working their butts off, and I'm so proud of this group for coming together."

Next Match

Brooklyn FC will look to make a carbon copy of this match to secure another home win on Saturday (9/28) as they host Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Rocco B. Commisso Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.