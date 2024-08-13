Zephyr New Signings Bring International Experience to Club

August 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







It's no secret that Spokane Zephyr FC was intentional in recruiting players with diverse experience

Some Zephyr players are recent college graduates, others have professional experience in the U.S., and a few have already made a name for themselves internationally.

Sophia Braun, Emina Ekić and Riley Tanner all recently showcased their talents on the world stage before coming to the Lilac City.

Braun, who graduated from Gonzaga University in 2023, spent this summer representing her mother's birth country of Argentina in several international friendlies.

The 24-year-old midfielder said she jumped at the opportunity to play with Argentina for a third time, having previously donned the national team jersey during the 2020 South American U-20 Women's Football Championship and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Soccer has not only connected me to family on my mom's side in Argentina, but it's allowed me to embrace a part of my identity that I didn't get to explore living in the US," Braun said. "I truly believe my love and passion for soccer comes from my Argentina roots, which makes playing there so special."

Braun garnered international attention during the 2023 World Cup after burying a shot from deep outside of the 18-yard box, giving Argentina its first goal of the tournament. The goal went viral online and helped Argentina secure a 2-2 draw against South Africa.

"The World Cup was an absolutely incredible experience that is hard to describe in words," Braun said. "I can't express how grateful I am for the love and support I was shown on that world stage. From the stadiums we played in to the amazing fans in attendance, it was an experience I will never forget."

As Braun competed for Argentina this summer, her new Zephyr teammate Emina Ekić made an even longer journey to play for her parents' native country of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Women's European Qualifiers.

Ekić appeared in six matches, helping Bosnia and Herzegovina post a 2-3-1 record during that span. Although the country has never qualified for the Women's Euros, it has two rounds of playoffs in October and December to play for one of the remaining seven spots in Euro 2025.

"Ã¢ÂÂ It has been an absolute honor to represent the country of my family's background," Ekić said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity and carry a big sense of pride every time I put on my jersey."

As Ekić gears up for the USL Super League season, she believes her experience with the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will play a crucial role in her success with Spokane.

"Playing international football has helped me grow so much," Ekić said. "It has made me become more adaptable to different environments/styles of play with such short notice. At the end of the day, I don't think playing for Zephyr and Bosnia differ much because I will always give my all when stepping onto the field while representing either crest."

While Zephyr's presence was felt on the pitch of international friendlies and Women's European Qualifiers, the club's talent was also featured in the Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualification.

Spokane forward Riley Tanner appeared in seven matches for her mother's birth nation of Panama from September 2023 to February 2024. She scored in her first two appearances of the tournament, both of which came against Guatemala.

Despite Panama's qualifying run ending with a 5-0 loss to Brazil on Feb. 24, Tanner said she was grateful for the experience and was encouraged by the country's support for women's soccer.

"The support we have received from friends, family, and the country has been amazing," Tanner said. "To see a small country like Panama unite over women's soccer has been such an amazing experience and every moment I get to put on that jersey and wear the crest reminds me of what a blessing it is."

Tanner also spent part of the summer in France, where the Panamanian Women's National Team trained and helped prepare the French Women's National Team for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tanner's previous experience with the Panamanian Women's National Team includes being called up to the squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying. She scored a goal in a playoff match against Papua New Guinea to help Panama qualify for its first-ever World Cup.

The 24-year-old Michigan native made three appearances for Panama during the World Cup, which was held in Australia.

"I don't think anything will ever compare to playing in the World Cup," Tanner said. "To make history like that for Panama and to set a new standard within the federation was such an amazing experience. The atmosphere of those games and being on the pitch with such amazing players from across the world was unbelievable."

With Zephyr opening its inaugural season at home next Saturday, Aug, 17, Braun, Ekić and Tanner plan to bring the same level of pride and effort to boost Spokane's up-and-coming soccer scene.

"For me, every soccer game brings nerves and excitement," Braun said. "Getting to play the game I love for a team, city, or country that I care so deeply about is what continues to prepare me for this opportunity."

Aside from the season opener, there are plenty of other chances to watch Zephyr play early in their season, with seven of their first eight matches set to take place at ONE Spokane Stadium.

