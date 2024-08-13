Kelsey Hill Joins Brooklyn FC as Defender

August 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed defender Kelsey Hill ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Hill comes to Brooklyn after early success at Pepperdine University and Angel City FC.

"Kelsey is a strong addition to our inaugural roster," said Matt Rizzetta, President of Brooklyn Football Club and Chairman of North Sixth Group, principal owner and operator of the club. "Her talent and dedication to the sport make her a key part of our mission to build a strong foundation for the club and inspire Brooklyn as we approach our first season."

Hill is from Elk Grove, CA, and previously played for Pepperdine University. During the 2021 season, she was part of the backfield that helped the Waves post 13 shutouts, one short of the school record and the best goals-against average in the West Coast Conference. She ranked third on the team that season in most minutes played with 1,934. In 2023, she signed with Angel City FC as a national team replacement player ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"I'm beyond excited to be joining Brooklyn FC. This club is stepping into a new era, and I'm so grateful for the chance to be a part of it," said Hill. "I'm looking forward to learning from the talented coaching staff and connecting with my new teammates. I can't wait to start and see what we can achieve together."

For more information, please visit brooklynfootballclub.com.

