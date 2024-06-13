Zephyr FC Signs Goalkeepers Izzy Nino and Hailey Coll

June 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







The goalkeeper position has remained a mystery thus far for Spokane Zephyr FC's inaugural squad, but the club now has an answer - two answers, in fact - in the form of Hailey Coll and Izzy Nino.

The pair have been announced as the latest signings for Zephyr, pending league and federation approval. They join the 11 players who have already signed with the club ahead of its inaugural season.

Coll, 23, hails from Eugene, Oregon and finished her fourth and final season at Oregon State University in 2023. She amassed 200 saves in her collegiate career, the seventh-best mark in the program's history.

Before joining the Beavers, Coll was the 2018 Portland Thorns FC Development Academy Player of the Year, and was a rostered amateur for the 2019 NWSL preseason. Coll spent three years with the U.S. Soccer National Training Center program and earned a cap with the U17 USWNT, a 4-0 shutout over Venezuela. After graduating from high school in 2019, she was under an amateur declaration with the Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the Australian W-League.

With strong ties to the Pacific Northwest, Coll said she was thrilled to join the Spokane-based club and compete at the highest level of U.S. women's soccer in the new USL Super League.

"It's very exciting to be part of a team and league's inaugural season," Coll said. "As someone who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, the opportunity to play for Spokane Zephyr FC is incredibly special. There's a unique pride in representing a region that means so much to me. I'm looking forward to helping build something remarkable alongside such a talented group of individuals."

Coll recently contended for a spot on Seattle Reign FC after being added to the preseason squad as a non-roster invitee. In preseason camp, she played with future Zephyr teammate Jodi Ülkekul, also a non-roster invitee.

Joining Coll on Zephyr's goalkeeper depth chart is Nino, who spent six years at University of Michigan, recording 83 saves across 29 matches. During her final season in 2022, she secured three clean sheets and broke the five-save mark on seven occasions.

The 6-foot-1 keeper signed her first professional contract with Newcastle Jets FC, in Newcastle, New South Wales. The club competes in Australia's premier competition, the A-League, under license from the Australian Professional Leagues.

Nino, 24, originally from Northville, Michigan, registered two clean sheets and saved over 70% of shots on target in 22 matches played for the Jets last season.

"The core values and the mentality of this club resonate with me as an athlete and as a person," Nino said. "I think we will be able to build something great in this community from the ground up."

"It's really exciting to have two such accomplished and experienced goalkeepers guarding the net for Spokane Zephyr FC," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports. "Both of these athletes are immensely talented, and they both are excellent teammates. We expect them to have a big impact not only in the locker room but in the community."

Zephyr will play its first match Aug. 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium in downtown Spokane, Washington., as part of the new Division One USL Super League, a professional women's league that sits atop the women's soccer pyramid in the United States. In addition to Zephyr, the inaugural season of the USL Super League will include Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC, with eight more clubs joining in 2025 and beyond.

Secure the best seats now! Get your Zephyr FC Season Tickets!

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.