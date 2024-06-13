USL Super League and Peacock Ink Multiyear Media Rights Agreement

June 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) News Release







Tampa, Fla., and New York, NY - The USL Super League, a new Division One professional women's soccer league beginning play in the U.S. this summer, and Peacock announced today that the streaming service will become the "Official Home of the USL Super League," beginning in the league's inaugural season. The multi-year agreement is the centerpiece of an expanded partnership with NBCUniversal that will see additional USL leagues and properties leverage NBC Sports Next's SportsEngine Play streaming service and innovative digital products.

Starting with the USL Super League's weekend August 17-18, every regular season and playoff match - 115 matches, combined - will be available to stream on Peacock for fans in the United States.

Since 2020, Peacock has become a vital destination for soccer fans in the United States with its critically acclaimed coverage of the Premier League, Telemundo's record-breaking Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup and soccer at the Olympic Games. The USL Super League is the newest addition to Peacock's women's sports offering, which includes the Olympics, FIFA Women's World Cup, Big Ten basketball, championship golf, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal and Peacock to provide a world-class viewing experience for USL Super League fans across the country," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "NBC Sports and Peacock have raised the bar for soccer coverage in the United States, and their commitment to the USL Super League is a testament to what we are building. It affirms the Super League's integral role in elevating women's soccer and bringing more opportunities for players, coaches, and fans in the women's game. Our matches will be easily accessible for fans in one place, and we look forward to working with Peacock to build the Super League into a global leader both on and off the field, while also partnering with NBC Sports Next's SportsEngine Play to reach millions of young athletes and their families."

The USL Super League is the newest professional women's soccer league in the United States, sanctioned by U.S. Soccer to compete at the Division One level. The inaugural season features eight clubs: Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, DC Power FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Spokane Zephyr FC, and Tampa Bay Sun FC. The Fall Schedule was recently released, featuring 14 matches per club between August and December, before the league will pause for a winter break.

The USL Super League media rights agreement is part of a newly expanded partnership between the United Soccer League and NBCUniversal. The partnership was established in 2021, when the USL engaged NBC Sports Next to launch a new digital network for the league and clubs.

Key elements of the expanded partnership, beyond the USL Super League-Peacock agreement, include:

SportsEngine Play, NBC Sports Next's first-ever streaming service dedicated to youth and amateur sports, is now the official home of the USL League Two and USL W League, the nation's premier pre-professional leagues for men and women, respectively.

As an "official technology partner" of the USL, all USL Academy and USL Youth clubs have the opportunity to implement SportsEngine, the industry's leading team and tournament technology for youth sports, into their operations. USL Youth includes nearly 600 teams and more than 9,000 players.

USL clubs and organizations also can take advantage of ClubBuy, the group-purchasing program managed by NBC Sports Next that can save users up to 20 percent off products and services they purchase to run their operations, including equipment, office supplies, wireless services, food, and much more.

"We're extremely proud to be expanding our relationship with the USL, which focuses not only on reaching their passionate and supportive fans but also creating more access to great soccer competition for new audiences who love to play and watch the game, especially young people and their families," said Will McIntosh, President, NBC Sports Next. "The USL will be a great complement to an already robust live sports offering on Peacock and SportsEngine Play, not to mention the training and development content included as part of a SportsEngine Play subscription."

Combined, NBCUniversal platforms will stream more than 1,000 matches live or on-demand each year across the USL Super League, USL League Two, and USL W League.

Fans can view USL Super League matches and Peacock's expansive live sports offering at www.peacocktv.com/sports. USL League Two and USL W League matches, as well as learn more about SportsEngine Play subscription options at www.SportsEnginePlay.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.