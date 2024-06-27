Zephyr FC Signs Defender Sydney Cummings

June 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC's roster is rapidly taking shape for its inaugural season with the addition of defender Sydney Cummings.

The 25-year-old from Millstone Township, New Jersey, most recently competed for Scottish Women's Premier League side Celtic FC Women, which won their first Scottish Women's Premier League title in the 2023/24 season.

Cummings' signing is pending league and federation approval.

Before joining Celtic, Cummings played for A-League Women expansion club Western United and San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Cummings was a collegiate star at Brown from 2017-20. She was named to the All-Ivy Second Team twice and First Team once while starting in all of her 52 appearances for the Bears.

With her senior season at Brown canceled due to COVID-19, Cummings transferred to Georgetown to use her final year of eligibility. She started all 22 games for the Hoyas, scored a career-high five goals and helped lead the program to a 14-2-6 overall record, a Big East Tournament Championship and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following her year at Georgetown, Cummings was selected by Racing Louisville FC with the 42nd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NWSL Draft. She made history as the first alum of the Brown University women's soccer program to be drafted into the NWSL.

Outside of the collegiate and professional ranks, Cummings has competed with the Guyana women's national team, representing her father's birth country. Cummings' talent was first showcased in a Guyana shirt in April 2022, when she scored both of the Lady Jags' goals in the 2-2 CONCACAF championship draw versus Trinidad and Tobago.

As she brings her talent back to the United States, Cummings said she is excited to compete in the top tier USL Super League.

"There is so much potential with this league, especially to give players a new place to excel and find success," Cummings said. "I feel so lucky to be a part of something groundbreaking and monumental."

Zephyr will play its first match Aug. 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium as part of the new USL Super League, a professional women's league that sits atop the women's soccer pyramid in the United States. In addition to Zephyr, the inaugural season of the USL Super League will include Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC.

USL Super League is the only U.S.-based professional league aligned with the international club schedule, with regular-season matches August through May with a Winter Break. The Fall schedule can be found here and the Spring schedule will be announced soon. Season tickets are now on sale for this historic season.

