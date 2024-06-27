DC Power Football Club Sign Forward Jorian Baucom as First Player in Club History

June 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club have signed forward Jorian Baucom as the first player in club history pending league and federation approval. The forward from Scottsdale, Ariz., joins the club after scoring 29 goals across all competitions with Hibernian Women's Football Club and being the second leading goal scorer in the Scottish Women's Premier League First Division (SWPL 1) last season. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC's inaugural 2024 Super League season, click HERE.

"We are thrilled to sign Jorian as the first player in Power FC history," Jordan Stuart, Power FC Club President, said. "Jorian was a star in the Scottish Women's Premier League last season while finishing runner-up for the Golden Boot, given to the league's top goal scorer. We are introducing an exciting and prolific Striker to the Super League and identify Jorian as a leader both on and off the field. Our sporting department has worked closely with head coach Frédéric Brillant to identify and recruit dynamic players like Jorian that fit into his soccer philosophy and tactics."

Additional accolades for Baucom include selection to the 2023-24' PFA (Professional Footballers Association) Scotland SWPL1 Best XI Team of the Year and one of only four players to earn an SWPL 1 Player of the Year nomination.

"We are excited to sign Jorian and see our roster begin to take shape," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "Jorian is coming off an incredible season in Scotland with Hibernian where she scored 29 goals. Securing a proven goal scorer was a priority for us and we think that Jorian will be an invaluable addition to our squad. We're looking forward to getting started and continuing to build a competitive roster ahead of our opener against Carolina Ascent FC on August 17."

Baucom has previous professional experience in the US with three National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Clubs (Houston Dash, Racing Louisville, and NC Courage) after signing her first professional contract in 2019. Prior to that, Baucom was a standout collegiate player at Louisiana State University and the University of Colorado Boulder. The forward started her collegiate career with LSU and scored 33 goals in 65 appearances over three seasons. Baucom then transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder for her final year in 2018 and scored 12 goals in 20 appearances - the second most goals in one season in school history. She represented the United States at the Youth National Team (USYNT) level with the U-15, U-16, U-19, and U-20 teams.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on August 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access, click HERE.

Jorian Baucom

Position: Striker

Number: 5

Birthplace: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

Birthdate: 08/04/1996

Age: 27

Height: 5'9"

