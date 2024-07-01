Zephyr FC Adds Veteran Assistant Coach Brian Periman to the Staff

July 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Brian Periman, who has been the goalkeepers coach at the University of Arizona for the past three seasons and served as a scout for the U.S. youth national program, is joining Spokane Zephyr FC as its new assistant/goalkeeping coach.

Periman, who will have team duties in addition to working with the goalkeepers, said he was attracted to the Spokane position for several reasons. First, he said, it's long been his goal to coach in the professional ranks, and when he saw what was happening with the new Division One USL Super League, he realized this was a good opportunity. He then came away impressed with the USL Spokane organization, from its mission and vision to its structure.

"Seeing what they're doing in Spokane makes it appealing because it's a place where you'll be able to succeed," Periman said. "And the organization as a whole is probably one of the most well put together, I would say."

The Tucson native played goalkeeper for Menlo College in California, where he earned a degree in business management. He played professionally for three seasons with the San Jose Frogs of the USL and one season with FC Tucson.

His coaching career began with earlier stints at Arizona, in 2010 and 2012, with Florida International University in between and followed by stops at High Point University, East Carolina University and New Mexico State. During his time with the Aggies in Las Cruces, he coached the goalkeepers from a 2.51 goals against average in 2018 to 1.93 in 2019. He spent the 2020 season at the University of North Texas, where he coached Kelsey Brann to a goals against average of .77, and a spot on the C-USA All-Conference Third Team.

In his latest tenure at Arizona, he coached two goalkeepers who have moved on to professional careers - Hope Hisey, now of the Kansas City Current, and Hannah Mitchell, now with Auckland United FC in New Zealand.

He also is already quite familiar with Zephyr goalkeeper Hailey Coll - from the opposing sideline. Periman's Wildcats and Coll's Oregon State Beavers battled to a draw in 2023, and each got a win the previous two years.

"She's super explosive; she's a very athletic goalkeeper," Periman said. "Her defending actions are really good. I think that will be fun to work with and develop more."

Periman is also already impressed with Izzy Nino, although he's not seen her in action personally.

"I've watched a lot of film on her. So I've gotten to know her from video," he said. "And I know who trained her when she was at Michigan."

In searching for an assistant to help Head Coach Jo Johnson bring the inaugural season of Spokane Zephyr FC to fruition, the organization wanted a proven leader to compliment Johnson, who would be able to guide not only the goalkeepers but also help direct the entire squad.

"We were really impressed with Brian. He is knowledgeable and personable and we know he'll be a great addition to our team," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports. "Not only does he have a lot of coaching experience, but his years as a scout for the U.S. national youth program tell us he has an eye for spotting talent. We can't wait to have him join us in Spokane."

Zephyr will play its first match Aug. 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium as part of the new USL Super League, a professional women's league that sits atop the women's soccer pyramid in the United States. In addition to Zephyr, the inaugural season of the USL Super League will include Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC.

USL Super League is the only U.S.-based professional league aligned with the international club schedule, with regular-season matches August through May with a Winter Break.

The Fall schedule can be found here and the Spring schedule will be announced soon. Score a 7 & 7 Season Ticket Pack now for this historic season.

