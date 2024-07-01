Brooklyn Football Club Welcomes Defender Leah Scarpelli

July 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed defender Leah Scarpelli ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. This marks Scarpelli's return to the US soccer scene after most recently playing for the Brisbane Roar and Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

"Leah is an exciting addition to Brooklyn FC," said CEO Max Mansfield. "Her experience on the field as both a midfielder and defender in the US and abroad makes her a key asset. She's already proven to be a highly versatile player, and we can't wait to see her contributions to the team."

In addition to her time with Brisbane Roar and Sporting Lisbon, Scarpelli was called up to the United States national under-17 team in 2017 and played college soccer at Pennsylvania State University and Florida Gulf Coast University, where she was regarded as one of the team's most valuable players.

"After playing abroad for the past two years, returning home to play soccer for Brooklyn FC is really full circle for me. Growing up as a young soccer player, I played throughout the tri-state area, so I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play close to home in Brooklyn. I look forward to a successful inaugural season and embracing the beautiful Brooklyn community. Ready to make it happen, let's go, Brooklyn FC!"

