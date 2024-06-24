Zephyr FC Adds Firepower with Forward Alyssa Walker

June 24, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







When forward Alyssa Walker dons her new Spokane Zephyr FC kit this summer, at least one portion of the uni will be very familiar.

Walker, the latest major signing for Zephyr FC, pending league and federation approval, is coming to Spokane from HB Køge, the Capelli Sport owned Danish powerhouse soccer club.

Capelli Sport is the official kit and equipment supplier for both Spokane Zephyr FC and Spokane Velocity FC. From one Capelli Sport club to the next, Alyssa will continue play in the best of the best.

"Alyssa has delivered everywhere she has played, including an outstanding run in Europe," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports. "But now she is coming home and we are grateful our partnership with Capelli Sport helped bring her here."

Before playing for HB Køge, where this past season she appeared in 19 matches and scored five goals, she was with SK Brann Kvinner of Norway's top women's league - scoring two goals in 17 matches in 2023. Before that, she notched nine goals in 24 appearances for the Swedish side IFK Kalmar.

"We are very happy to have created this opportunity between Capelli Sport international partners and we are excited for the great season ahead for Alyssa," said Jason Arnold, Executive Vice President for Global Sporting Business at Capelli Sport. "We wish her all the best and look forward to continued support from the Capelli Sport+ team and Capelli Sport global network."

Capelli Sport+ supports all athletes through a unique global sports ecosystem with a focus on service excellence. Through Capelli Sport+'s focus on player pathway opportunities, Zephyr FC was able to curate and finalize Walker's transfer seamlessly.

The Centerville, Ohio native played four seasons for the University of Richmond, earning All-Atlantic 10 Conference honors her junior and freshman years. She started 55 matches of the 60 she played for the Spiders, scoring 19 goals and seven assists in her career. She played a fifthyear as a graduate student at the University of Iowa, where she scored nine goals and two assists in 20 matches. She was Iowa's offensive MVP and was named to the All-Big 10 third team.

Walker said she is looking forward to playing soccer before American audiences.

"Although I have enjoyed my experience playing in Europe the last few years, there's nothing quite like playing in your home country," Walker said. "I can't wait to get started and join the Spokane community. Together we're going to create something special! See you soon Spokane Zephyr FC."

Zephyr will begin play in August as a member of the USL Super League, a new league sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as Division One - the top of the women's soccer pyramid in the United States. Other teams in the inaugural Super League season are Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC, with eight more clubs joining in 2025 and beyond.

Zephyr will play its first match Aug. 17 in ONE Spokane Stadium in downtown Spokane, Washington, hosting Fort Lauderdale. The Fall Schedule has been released and is available here. Season tickets are now on sale for this historic season that will change the landscape of women's professional soccer in Spokane, America, and worldwide. Secure the best seats at www.spokanezephyrfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.