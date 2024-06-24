Brooklyn Football Club Signs Midfielder Jessica Garziano

June 24, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed midfielder Jessica Garziano ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Garziano is coming to Brooklyn after most recently playing for the Long Island Rough Riders in the USL W League, playing a key role in helping the team reach second place in the Metropolitan Division.

"Signing Jessica to the Brooklyn team was an easy choice for us," said CEO Max Mansfield. "We are excited to see her shine on the field as she's already proven to have what it takes to be a star, having had one of the most decorated careers with the Long Island Riders and at St. John's."

Showcasing incredible potential, Garziano became the fourth player in Red Storm history to earn All-American honors, recording ten goals and 11 assists. The Long Island native was named the Big East midfielder of the year and became only the third player to receive conference honors four times.

"It's such an honor to join Brooklyn FC," said Garziano. "I'm excited to continue my professional career in a city so close to my heart, and beyond grateful to be a part of the team making Brooklyn home for professional women's football. This opportunity is a homecoming for me, and I'm honored to be back where it all began."

