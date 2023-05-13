Zach Smith's Gem Propels Otters to Season's First Win

May 13, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters earned their first victory of the season 3-2 over the Washington Wild Things on Saturday night.

Otters' pitcher Zach Smith keyed the win with six terrific innings on the mound. His seven strikeouts marked his Frontier League career high. The second year Otter allowed just two unearned runs both coming in the first inning while limiting the Wild Things to three hits.

Jeffrey Baez hit a go-ahead two run home run over the left field wall to give the Otters the lead in the bottom of the first. Dakota Phillips preceded Baez with an RBI double to score the first run of the inning.

Jake Polancic moved into his new Otters role as a closer with a gutsy five out save. He struck out a Wild Things batter with the tying run at third in the ninth to seal the victory. The Otters pitching staff did not allow a run after the first inning.

2,004 fans watched Evansville's win at Bosse Field and enjoyed post game fireworks.

Opening weekend concludes against Washington with a series rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 12:35 PM CT from Bosse Field. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting evansvilleotters.com. Sunday is a dog days of summer game with discounted hot dogs and fans are encouraged to bring their dogs.

The game will be televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.