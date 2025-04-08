Zach Purcell Named Wrrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen proudly announce that rookie forward Zachary Purcell has been named the final Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for the 2024-25 regular season.

Purcell, a native of Aurora, Colorado, had two goals (including a shootout winner) and three assists for five points in his first two games in a Rivermen uniform. Purcell scored his first goal in professional hockey in a 7-1 victory on Friday night. He also added three assists in Peoria's effort. On Saturday night's 3-2 shootout win, Purcell was the first shooter in Peoria's shootout victory and found the back of the net with ease.

Purcell signed with Peoria on April 1 after playing the last two seasons at SUNY-Geneseo. This season, Purcell led the Knights in goals (17 - tied) and power-play goals (four), while finishing fourth on the team in points (29) and fifth with a +21 rating. He will be available for the Rivermen as they take on the Quad City Storm on Thursday night at Carver Arena for Game One of the President's Cup First Round series.

