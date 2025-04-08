Rivermen Rookie Zachary Purcell Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Zachary Purcell of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for March 31-April 5.

In his first two games with the Rivermen, Purcell scored a pair of goals, including one game-winner, and added three assists in leading Peoria to a sweep of Quad City to close out the regular season.

On Friday, Purcell began his post-collegiate career by scoring in his first professional game and adding three assists as the Rivermen downed Quad City 7-1. The following night, Purcell tallied the game-winning goal as Peoria defeated the Storm 3-2 in a shootout.

A native of Aurora, CO, Purcell signed with Peoria on April 1 after playing the last two seasons at SUNY-Geneseo. This season, Purcell led the Knights in goals (17 - tied) and power-play goals (four), while finishing fourth on the team in points (29) and fifth with a +21 rating.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Andrew Bellant, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Cole Ceci, Evansville (0-1-1, 2.92 gaa, 0.909 save%), Mason Beaupit, Fayetteville (2-0-0, 3.23 gaa, 0.914 save%), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (1-0-0, shutout, 33 saves), Dan Winslow, Macon (2 gp, 8 sog), Lucas Jirousek, Pensacola (2 gp, 3g), and Nick Ford, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg).

