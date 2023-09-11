Zach Plesac Named International League Pitcher of the Week
September 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Columbus Clippers RHP Zach Plesac has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball. Plesac tossed eight innings of one-hit ball in his lone start, finishing Thursday's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a no-decision, surrendering a single earned run, striking out six RailRiders hitters, and walking none. This is the first MiLB Pitcher of the Week award for Plesac.
