Zach Plesac Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Columbus Clippers RHP Zach Plesac has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball. Plesac tossed eight innings of one-hit ball in his lone start, finishing Thursday's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a no-decision, surrendering a single earned run, striking out six RailRiders hitters, and walking none. This is the first MiLB Pitcher of the Week award for Plesac.

