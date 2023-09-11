Pérez & García Promoted to White Sox Monday

Pérez & García Promoted to White Sox Monday







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves on Monday, September 11.

C Carlos Pérez was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Pérez, 27, has appeared in 77 games with the Knights this season and has compiled a .240 batting average with 69 hits, 31 runs scored, 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 RBI. In 18 games with the White Sox this season, Perez is hitting .241 (7-for-29) with three runs scored, three doubles and two RBI.

RHP Deivi García was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Garcia, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox from the New York Yankees on Thursday, August 10. He was added to Charlotte's active roster on August 11 and has gone 0-1 with a 2.00 ERA over seven games (9.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 17 SO). Earlier this season, García appeared in 28 games (one start) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 3-2 with a 5.67 ERA over 46.0 innings pitched. The Bonao, Dominican Republic native also made two appearances with the New York Yankees this season, posting a 0-0 mark with one save and a 1.59 ERA in 5.2 innings pitched.

OF Oscar Colás was optioned to the Knights from the White Sox today. Colás, 24, is hitting .293 (56-for-191) with 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBI and two stolen bases with the Knights in 48 games this season. With the White Sox this season in 75 games, he is batting .216 (53-for-245) with 32 runs scored, nine doubles, five home runs, 19 RBI and four stolen bases.

RHP Edgar Navarro was optioned to the Knights from the White Sox today. In 34 games with the Knights this season, Navarro is 2-2 with three saves and a 4.28 ERA (40.0 IP). With the White Sox this year, Navarro has gone 0-0 with a 7.27 ERA in eight games (8.2 IP).

This season, a total of 24 players have been promoted from Charlotte to Chicago. Those players in order of their promotion are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11, May 4 & August 18), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19 & July 6) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2, July 26 & August 23), C Carlos Pérez (May 7, June 30, August 6 & September 11), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15 & September 2), RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2 & July 29), OF Oscar Colás (July 4), RHP Jimmy Lambert (July 6 & August 2), RHP Declan Cronin (July 28 & September 4), RHP Edgar Navarro (July 29 & August 23), RHP Lane Ramsey (August 5), C Korey Lee (August 24), RHP Luis Patiño (September 1), RHP José Ureña (September 9) and RHP Deivi García (September 11).

