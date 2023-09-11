Clippers Fall in Series Finale with RailRiders
September 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
The Clippers dropped the series finale with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, 13-2. Columbus picks up the series win, taking four of six games from the RailRiders. Johnathan Rodriguez smashed his 10th home run since reaching the Triple-A level in late July.
Columbus hits the road on Tuesday to begin their final series away from home this season, opening a six-game series in Toledo with the Mud Hens at 6:35pm.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 11, 2023
- Clippers Fall in Series Finale with RailRiders - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories
- Clippers Fall in Series Finale with RailRiders
- Jhonkensy Walks It Off
- Clippers Slug Their Way to Victory
- Plesac Dominant in Walk-Off Win
- Clippers Roster