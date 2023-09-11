Clippers Fall in Series Finale with RailRiders

September 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







The Clippers dropped the series finale with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, 13-2. Columbus picks up the series win, taking four of six games from the RailRiders. Johnathan Rodriguez smashed his 10th home run since reaching the Triple-A level in late July.

Columbus hits the road on Tuesday to begin their final series away from home this season, opening a six-game series in Toledo with the Mud Hens at 6:35pm.

