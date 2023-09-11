Jared Young Named International League Player of the Week

DES MOINES, IA - Today, Minor League Baseball named Iowa Cubs utility-man Jared Young International League Player of the Week for the week of September 5-10.

In six games against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Young hit .458 (11-for-24) with six home runs and 10 runs batted in. He recorded at least one hit in all six games, including at least one home run in five of the six contests.

Through the first four games of the series, the 28-year-old hit five home runs, crushing two in the opener and one in each of the following contests. Over those four games he hit .529 and had three multi-hit efforts including a 4-for-4 game on Thursday night.

The left-handed hitter has played in 85 games with Iowa this season, hitting .313 with 13 doubles, a team-leading 21 home runs and 71 runs batted in. Over those 85 games, he has an OPS of 1.003, leading the active roster.

Selected by Chicago in the 15th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion University, the Canadian has played in 19 games with Chicago over the last two seasons. He has hit .204 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over that span.

Young will be back in action at Principal Park this week, as the Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in their final homestand of the year, a six-game series from Tuesday to Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

