Zach Jordan Looks to Bring New "Confidence" with him to Wolf Pack Organization

Forward Zach Jordan was one of a handful of free agents signed to an AHL contract this summer by Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin. A veteran of two professional seasons, Jordan brings quite a bit to the table, including size thanks to his 6'3" frame and physical play.

The native of Collinsville, Illinois, spent most of the 2021-22 season in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings. There, he skated in 38 games and scored 22 points (13 g, 9 a), before catching on with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. In Cleveland, Jordan appeared in 19 games, registering three points (2 g, 1 a) while becoming a regular in the lineup during the second half of the season.

That late-season performance has Jordan excited for what the future holds. It has the forward confident as he prepares for his first season with the Wolf Pack.

"During the second half of last year, I really started playing my game and doing the small things more consistently," Jordan said when asked what clicked during the stretch drive. "I started getting some more ice time and tried to make the most of it. The way things ended, it definitely gave me some confidence and a boost going into the off-season."

It wasn't just his impressive end to the season that caught the watchful eye of Martin. The current Wolf Pack General Manager previously worked in the Detroit Red Wings organization, where among his duties was the role of General Manager for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. It was there where Martin got his first real look at Jordan, and where the interest in this player truly began.

"I knew Zach well not only going back to his Nebraska-Omaha days when we had a Red Wing player going through there, but Zach actually signed with Cleveland. When I was in Grand Rapids during the COVID season, we played them a ton," Martin said when asked about Jordan. "He was a guy that, well, he played really well. He wasn't afraid to use his size and went after some guys on our team. I thought he was a real nice compliment to bring into the group."

Jordan would agree that he isn't afraid to use his size. He'd also tell you that he's a presence on the forecheck.

"I would describe my game as a power forward," Jordan said when asked what Wolf Pack fans can expect from him in 2022-23. "I like to shoot the puck, be hard in on the forecheck, and in front of the net."

If Wolf Pack fans are excited about seeing that type of player added to the lineup, they'll be even more thrilled to know that Jordan shares the same sentiment and is looking forward to having a positive impact with the club.

"When it came to signing with Hartford, I heard nothing but good things about the team and the coaching staff," Jordan said. "I'm really excited for the opportunity to be a part of the organization. I want to come in and have a positive impact both on the ice, and in the locker room."

