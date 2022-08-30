Calgary Wranglers Add to Coaching Staff

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today the additions of development goaltending coach Mackenzie Skapski and video coach/team services Daniel Johnston who will join head coach Mitch Love, the American Hockey League's 2022 Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award winner for Coach of the Year and his assistant coaches Don Nachbaur and Joe Cirella.

"We are excited to welcome Mackenzie and Daniel to the Wranglers coaching staff," said Wranglers General Manager Brad Pascall. "Both individuals bring playing and coaching experience and will be great additions to our AHL coaching staff."

Mackenzie Skapski, who will work closely with the Flames Director of Goaltending Jordan Sigalet along with Flames goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera, joins the Wranglers as development goaltending coach after working with the Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL), Portland Winterhawks (WHL), Trinity Western University (U-Sports), and the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds (BCMML) all as a goaltending coach and scout.

Skapski was drafted into the NHL by the New York Rangers in the sixth round (170th overall) during the 2013 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old goaltending coach played in two NHL games, winning both and picking up his first career shutout in the process. Skapski last played during the 2018-19 season with Zvolen HKm (Slovak Extraliga) before turning to coaching.

Daniel Johnston, video coach/team services, returns home to join the Wranglers coaching staff for the upcoming season. The Calgary, Alberta native has spent the last two seasons as the video coach & assistant coach with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

Johnston, a WHL veteran of 253 games from 2007-08 - 2012-13 with the Portland Winterhawks and Lethbridge Hurricanes, ended his playing days following the 2017-18 season after five seasons in the ECHL. The 29-year-old former defenseman skated in 198 games in the ECHL during his playing career.

