Reign Sign Defenders Kasastul, Inamoto

August 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the signing of defensemen Christian Kasastul and Tyler Inamoto to AHL contracts for the 2022-23 season. Both skaters return to the organization after spending time with the team on PTO agreements during 2021-22.

Kasastul, 25, suited up for 25 AHL contests with Ontario last season and scored eight points on a goal and seven assists. He also played for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits during his first pro year in North America, appearing in 13 games and registering four assists. A native of Skien, Norway, Kasastul also played in four playoff contests for Greenville, scoring a goal and an assist.

Prior to last season, Kasastul spent seven seasons playing professionally in Europe from 2014-21, including 207 games in Norway and 82 contests in Sweden. He has represented Norway on an international stage at the IIHF World Championship three times in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Inamoto, 23, turned pro by signing a professional tryout with the Reign late last season after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22. The Barrington, Ill. native appeared in 158 total games with the Badgers while scoring 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. The blueliner made his pro debut with Ontario late in the regular season and saw action in two contests.

While serving as one of Wisconsin's alternate captains during 2021-22, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound defender posted a pair of assists in 26 games. During both his junior and senior seasons, Inamoto finished fifth among all NCAA skaters in blocked shots. He was previously drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft and spent two campaigns with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2015-17, winning a goal medal with Team USA at the 2017 U18 World Championship.

