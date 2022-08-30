Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Promotional Calendar
August 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season. The team's first full season at The Dollar Loan Center will feature 12 theme knights.
In addition to the promotional calendar, the team also announced the Lucky 7 Partial Plan Pack. Fans will be able to attend seven Silver Knights promotional nights, starting at just $217. The games included in the pack are Opening Knight, Military Appreciation Knight, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Pink in the Rink, Lucky's Birthday, and Organ Donor Knight. Click here to purchase the pack.
Single-game tickets for all Henderson regular season games are available now. Click here to purchase.
2022-23 HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR
All dates and activations subject to change. All times local.
OCTOBER
Friday, Oct. 14 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.
Opening Knight Presented by Positive Changes Dog Training
Friday, Oct. 28 vs. COL at 11:00 a.m.
Nevada Day Presented by The M Resort Casino
Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.
Fright Knight Featuring Trick-or-Treating on the Bell Solar Tiltyard
NOVEMBER
Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. ONT at 3:00 p.m.
Military Appreciation Knight Presented by Sunshine Minting
DECEMBER
Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.
Lucky Launch
Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m.
Harold's Hockey Tonk
JANUARY
Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. SD at 2:00 p.m.
Recovery Knight Presented by Desert Radiology
Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. CGY at 3:00 p.m.
Las Vegas Thunder Knight
FEBRUARY
Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.
Pink in the Rink Presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
MARCH
Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.
Lucky's Birthday Bash Presented by Toyota
APRIL
Friday, Apr. 7 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.
Organ Donor Knight Presented by Nevada Donor Network
Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.
Fan Appreciation Knight
