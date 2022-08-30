Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Promotional Calendar

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season. The team's first full season at The Dollar Loan Center will feature 12 theme knights.

In addition to the promotional calendar, the team also announced the Lucky 7 Partial Plan Pack. Fans will be able to attend seven Silver Knights promotional nights, starting at just $217. The games included in the pack are Opening Knight, Military Appreciation Knight, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Pink in the Rink, Lucky's Birthday, and Organ Donor Knight. Click here to purchase the pack.

Single-game tickets for all Henderson regular season games are available now. Click here to purchase.

2022-23 HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR

All dates and activations subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 14 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.

Opening Knight Presented by Positive Changes Dog Training

Friday, Oct. 28 vs. COL at 11:00 a.m.

Nevada Day Presented by The M Resort Casino

Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.

Fright Knight Featuring Trick-or-Treating on the Bell Solar Tiltyard

NOVEMBER

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. ONT at 3:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation Knight Presented by Sunshine Minting

DECEMBER

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Lucky Launch

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m.

Harold's Hockey Tonk

JANUARY

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. SD at 2:00 p.m.

Recovery Knight Presented by Desert Radiology

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. CGY at 3:00 p.m.

Las Vegas Thunder Knight

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink Presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

MARCH

Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Lucky's Birthday Bash Presented by Toyota

APRIL

Friday, Apr. 7 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Organ Donor Knight Presented by Nevada Donor Network

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight

