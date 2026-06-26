Zach Collaros Uncorks a BEAUTY to Tim White
Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers get on the board just before halftime as Zach Collaros connects with Tim White for a 26-yard touchdown.
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