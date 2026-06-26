CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros Uncorks a BEAUTY to Tim White

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers get on the board just before halftime as Zach Collaros connects with Tim White for a 26-yard touchdown.

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central