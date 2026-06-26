Zach Collaros Uncorks a BEAUTY to Tim White

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers get on the board just before halftime as Zach Collaros connects with Tim White for a 26-yard touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026

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